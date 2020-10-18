Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tutor Perini presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Tutor Perini stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.47 million, a PE ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.77. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $19.48.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $508,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 1,052.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 25.5% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

