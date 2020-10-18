Truist Securiti Comments on Parsley Energy Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Parsley Energy in a report released on Thursday, October 15th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PE. UBS Group upped their target price on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

Shares of PE opened at $10.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.25. Parsley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.18 million. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Parsley Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 570,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.8% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,505 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after acquiring an additional 225,721 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 36.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 115,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,290,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,083,000 after acquiring an additional 24,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,485.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $3,438,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,310,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,700,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 630,000 shares of company stock worth $7,408,200. Insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

