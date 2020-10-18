Dixons Carphone (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Raised to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Dixons Carphone (OTCMKTS:DSITF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSITF opened at $1.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06. Dixons Carphone has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.03.

Dixons Carphone Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Norsics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Irelang geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

