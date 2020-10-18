JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Shares Gap Up to $4.25

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.60. JAKKS Pacific shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 1,585 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JAKK shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($4.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $78.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.20 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative return on equity of 405.92% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JAKKS Pacific stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,500 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 9.74% of JAKKS Pacific worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

Further Reading: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.