Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) & Air Industries Group (NASDAQ:AIRI) Head-To-Head Review

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) and Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Astronics and Air Industries Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astronics $772.70 million 0.31 $52.02 million $0.91 8.51 Air Industries Group $54.57 million 0.60 -$2.73 million ($0.09) -11.89

Astronics has higher revenue and earnings than Air Industries Group. Air Industries Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Astronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Astronics and Air Industries Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astronics 1 2 0 0 1.67 Air Industries Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Astronics presently has a consensus target price of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 128.25%. Given Astronics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Astronics is more favorable than Air Industries Group.

Volatility and Risk

Astronics has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air Industries Group has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Astronics and Air Industries Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astronics -18.79% -0.93% -0.43% Air Industries Group -3.25% -12.21% -2.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.5% of Astronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Air Industries Group shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Astronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.6% of Air Industries Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Astronics beats Air Industries Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products. This segment serves airframe manufacturers (OEM) that build aircraft for the commercial, military, and general aviation markets; suppliers; and aircraft operators, such as airlines and branches of the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as the Federal Aviation Administration and airport operators. The Test Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, and maintains automated test systems that support the semiconductor, aerospace, communications, and weapons test systems, as well as training and simulation devices for commercial and military applications. It serves OEMs and prime government contractors for electronics and military products. The company also provides cabin management and in-flight entertainment systems for a range of aircraft, as well as design consultancy services for the aerospace industry. Astronics Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components. Its products are deployed on a range of military and commercial aircraft, including Sikorsky's UH-60 Black Hawk, Lockheed Martin's F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, Northrop Grumman's E2 Hawkeye, Boeing's 777, Airbus' 380 commercial airliners, and the U.S. Navy F-18 and USAF F-16 fighter aircraft. The Turbine Engine Components segment makes components and provides services for jet engines and ground-power turbines. Its jet engines components are used on the USAF F-15 and F-16, the Airbus A-330 and A-380, and the Boeing 777, as well as ground-power turbine applications. Air Industries Group was founded in 1979 and is based in Bay Shore, New York.

