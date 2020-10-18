AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Update

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,300 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the September 15th total of 245,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. AXA has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.23.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXAHY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

