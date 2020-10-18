Comparing Five Point (NYSE:FPH) and HomeFed (NYSE:HOFD)

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) and HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.2% of Five Point shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of HomeFed shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Five Point shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of HomeFed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Five Point has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeFed has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Five Point and HomeFed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Point $184.38 million 3.61 $9.03 million ($0.22) -20.41 HomeFed $140.57 million 4.23 -$70,000.00 N/A N/A

Five Point has higher revenue and earnings than HomeFed.

Profitability

This table compares Five Point and HomeFed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Point -11.66% -1.21% -0.76% HomeFed -4.58% -1.17% -0.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Five Point and HomeFed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Point 0 1 0 0 2.00 HomeFed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Five Point currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.49%. Given Five Point’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Five Point is more favorable than HomeFed.

Summary

Five Point beats HomeFed on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016. Five Point Holdings, LLC was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

HomeFed Company Profile

HomeFed Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in and develops residential and commercial real estate properties in California, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Maine, and New York. The company develops residential and commercial land development projects and other unimproved land, as well as projects in various stages of development, and retail and office operating properties. It also engages in the design engineering, grading raw land, and constructing public infrastructure, such as streets, utilities, and public facilities, as well as develops individual lots for home sites or other facilities. In addition, the company holds interest in Brooklyn Renaissance Plaza, which comprises a 665 room hotel operated by Marriott; and operates an office building complex and parking space garage located in Brooklyn, New York. Further, it holds interest in HomeFed Village III Master, LLC that owns and develops an approximate 450 acre community planned for 948 homes in the Otay Ranch General Plan Area of Chula Vista, California. HomeFed Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

