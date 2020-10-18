Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) PT Raised to $16.50

Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from $15.50 to $16.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FTMNF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Victoria Gold to a buy rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Victoria Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Victoria Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.68.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

FTMNF stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.43. Victoria Gold has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $10.32.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.