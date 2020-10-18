Progressive Corp to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:PGR)

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Progressive in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

PGR stock opened at $96.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.15 and its 200 day moving average is $84.87. The stock has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Progressive has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $102.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 294.1% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $3,204,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,227,511.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 11,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,048,453.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 129,703 shares in the company, valued at $11,374,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,725,230 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

