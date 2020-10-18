Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Gap Up to $6.86

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.86, but opened at $7.32. Aldeyra Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 18,294 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.36.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 14.52 and a current ratio of 14.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.02.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 32.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 148,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,286 shares during the period. 37.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALDX)
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.