Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Gap Up to $6.86

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.86, but opened at $7.32. Aldeyra Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 18,294 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 14.52 and a current ratio of 14.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.02.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 32.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 148,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,286 shares during the period. 37.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

