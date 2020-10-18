Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TKAYY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TKAYY stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

