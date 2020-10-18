Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GEAGY opened at $36.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

