Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telstra is Australia’s principal telecommunications company, one of Australia’s largest corporations and one of the best-known brands in the country. Telstra’s fixed telephone network extends across the nation, serving virtually all homes and a substantial majority of Australian businesses. Its mobile networks cover the area in which 91% of Australia’s population lives. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TLSYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telstra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Telstra from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSYY opened at $10.05 on Friday. Telstra has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

