TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TLGHY. Barclays raised shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELENET GRP HLD/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS TLGHY opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72. TELENET GRP HLD/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

About TELENET GRP HLD/ADR

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

