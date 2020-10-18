Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Garrett Motion Inc. provides transportation systems. The Company offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts. Garrett Motion Inc. is based in Switzerland. “

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

GTXMQ opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Garrett Motion has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.34 million, a PE ratio of 1.02, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.62.

Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 7.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Garrett Motion will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garrett Motion (GTXMQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.