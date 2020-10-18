Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Topcon Corporation develops and sells positioning, eye care and smart infrastructure products. Positioning products include GNSS receivers, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and IT site management solutions; Eye care products comprise 3D optical coherence tomography systems, retinal cameras, ophthalmic digital image filing systems, auto refractometers/auto kerato-refractometers, slit lamps, computerized tonometers, lens edgers and meters and ophthalmic laser photocoagulators.; infrastructure products consists motorized robotic total stations, imaging stations, mobile mapping systems, 3D laser scanners, data collectors, theodolites, levels/digital levels, self-leveling construction lasers, pipe lasers and asset management systems. Topcon Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Topcon alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

TOPCF opened at $9.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -88.19 and a beta of 1.38. Topcon has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $227.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.15 million. Topcon had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 0.90%.

About Topcon

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GIS, GPS plus reference station systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Topcon (TOPCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.