Scotiabank Increases TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target to $17.50

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $16.50 to $17.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of TransAlta Renewables to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. TransAlta Renewables presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

