Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ETTYF. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Essity AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Essity AB (publ) stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. Essity AB has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.00.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products include incontinence products, including skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, and intimate wipes; and wound care, vascular, and orthopedics products and services.

