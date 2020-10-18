Barclays Initiates Coverage on Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)

Equities research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $937.00.

OTCMKTS ERFSF opened at $845.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $795.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $666.80. Eurofins Scientific has a 1 year low of $430.00 and a 1 year high of $868.55.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

Analyst Recommendations for Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)

