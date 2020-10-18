Barclays Initiates Coverage on Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)

Equities research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $937.00.

OTCMKTS ERFSF opened at $845.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $795.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $666.80. Eurofins Scientific has a 1 year low of $430.00 and a 1 year high of $868.55.

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

