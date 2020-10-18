Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ENGIY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded Engie from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. HSBC upgraded Engie from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Engie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Engie presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:ENGIY opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. Engie has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $18.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

