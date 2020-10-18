Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ELMUF. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Sampo Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELMUF opened at $60.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.70. Sampo Oyj has a 12 month low of $48.54 and a 12 month high of $61.90.

Elisa Corporation provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers its services under the Elisa, Elisa Saunalahti, Elisa Videra, Elisa Santa Monica, Elisa Automate, and Elisa Smart Factory brands. It serves approximately 2.8 million consumer, corporate, and public administration organisation customers in Finland, Estonia, and internationally.

