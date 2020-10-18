Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VEOEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded Veolia Environnement from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of Veolia Environnement stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.56. Veolia Environnement has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking wateVeolia r and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

