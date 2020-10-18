TD Securities Boosts Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target to $13.50

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ELEEF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $12.25 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.82.

OTCMKTS:ELEEF opened at $8.73 on Thursday. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $10.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

