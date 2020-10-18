UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VWAGY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Volkswagen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $17.20 on Thursday. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $45.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.30 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 2.07%. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

