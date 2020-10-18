UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VWAGY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Volkswagen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.
OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $17.20 on Thursday. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 2.07%. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.
See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?
Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.