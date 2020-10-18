UBS Group Begins Coverage on Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUAVF opened at $914.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $904.34 and its 200-day moving average is $886.72. Dassault Aviation has a 52-week low of $684.00 and a 52-week high of $1,382.58.

Dassault Aviation Company Profile

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin- engine multirole fighter that performs various combat missions for air forces and naval air arms; nEUROn and medium- altitude long- endurance (MALE) drones; Mirage 2000 aircraft; and aircraft to carry out maritime surveillance, intelligence, medical evacuation, and other special missions.

