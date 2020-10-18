Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Pareto Securities

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was upgraded by research analysts at Pareto Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

DDAIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

DDAIF opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.18 and a beta of 1.59. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average of $42.84.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by ($0.24). Daimler had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $33.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Daimler will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

