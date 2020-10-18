Zacks Investment Research Upgrades YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) to Buy

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “YASKAWA Electric Corporation is involved in manufacturing, sales, installation, maintenance and engineering of electrical equipment. The company operates through Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, Information Technologies and Other parts of business. Its products include spindle controllers, computerized numerical control systems, and system engineering. YASKAWA Electric Corporation is headquartered in Kitakyushu, Japan. “

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of YASKAWA Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

YASKY opened at $78.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 72.46 and a beta of 1.55. YASKAWA Electric has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $81.60.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on YASKAWA Electric (YASKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.