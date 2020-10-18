Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, July 9th. AlphaValue downgraded Whitbread from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whitbread currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WTBDY opened at $7.28 on Friday. Whitbread has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $17.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

