DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of DCC from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DCC from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of DCC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DCC presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of DCC stock opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.50. DCC has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.85.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

