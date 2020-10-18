Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Beacon Securities upgraded Fury Gold Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

Shares of FURY opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.89 million, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.06. Fury Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $2.60.

Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.