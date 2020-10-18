Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Beacon Securities upgraded Fury Gold Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of FURY opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.89 million, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.06. Fury Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $2.60.
About Fury Gold Mines
Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.
