Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TMSNY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of TEMENOS AG/S from $146.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $121.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.32. TEMENOS AG/S has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.46.

TEMENOS AG/S Company Profile

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Analyst Recommendations for TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)

