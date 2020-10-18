Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

AQN has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities set a $17.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. National Bank Financial set a $15.75 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

AQN opened at $15.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.46.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $343.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $477,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,308,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,236,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,715,000 after buying an additional 198,700 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 993,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,346,000 after buying an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

