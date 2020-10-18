Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) to “Buy”

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

BWFG opened at $15.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.81. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

