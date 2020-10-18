Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $386.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML has a 1 year low of $191.25 and a 1 year high of $409.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.13. The firm has a market cap of $162.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. ASML had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 22.7% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 42.5% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 10.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

