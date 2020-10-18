Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

HANNOVER RUECK/S stock opened at $75.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. HANNOVER RUECK/S has a 1 year low of $56.15 and a 1 year high of $104.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.68.

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter. HANNOVER RUECK/S had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 8.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HANNOVER RUECK/S will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

HANNOVER RUECK/S Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

