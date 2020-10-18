Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $8.85 on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($3.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

