Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $8.85 on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($3.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fury Gold Mines Now Covered by Roth Capital
Fury Gold Mines Now Covered by Roth Capital
Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for TEMENOS AG/S
Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for TEMENOS AG/S
Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bankwell Financial Group to “Buy”
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bankwell Financial Group to “Buy”
Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for ASML
Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for ASML
Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for HANNOVER RUECK/S
Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for HANNOVER RUECK/S


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report