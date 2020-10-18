CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyberAgent Inc. provides internet services. Its business portfolio includes blog media website, internet ad business, game services and investment development business for smartphones and PC. CyberAgent Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get CyberAgent alerts:

Shares of CYGIY opened at $32.24 on Thursday. CyberAgent has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.76 and a beta of -0.26.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, Internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates AbemaTV, an Internet TV station; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers Internet advertising agency and ad tech services; and smartphone games.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberAgent (CYGIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.