HSBC Upgrades Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) to Buy

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CTTAY. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Continental in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Continental from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Continental alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $11.85 on Friday. Continental has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter. Continental had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Continental will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.