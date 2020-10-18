HSBC Upgrades Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) to Buy

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CTTAY. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Continental in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Continental from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $11.85 on Friday. Continental has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71.
About Continental
Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.
