TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

TMSNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on TEMENOS AG/S from $146.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. TEMENOS AG/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

TMSNY opened at $121.58 on Friday. TEMENOS AG/S has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $172.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.32.

About TEMENOS AG/S

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

