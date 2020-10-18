Head to Head Review: MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) & Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO)

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) and Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.2% of MIND C.T.I. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Luokung Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

MIND C.T.I. has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luokung Technology has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MIND C.T.I. and Luokung Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND C.T.I. 20.90% 25.35% 16.99% Luokung Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MIND C.T.I. and Luokung Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MIND C.T.I. $22.66 million 2.05 $5.07 million N/A N/A Luokung Technology $18.78 million 5.52 -$31.51 million N/A N/A

MIND C.T.I. has higher revenue and earnings than Luokung Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MIND C.T.I. and Luokung Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND C.T.I. 0 0 0 0 N/A Luokung Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

MIND C.T.I. beats Luokung Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform. Its solutions also include a workflow engine to support the implementation of business processes, including subscriber registration, order management, trouble ticket, and debt collection; and an integral point of sale solution that covers all dealer, store and cashier management, and sales processes. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising installation, turnkey project implementation services, customer support, training and maintenance services, software and process customization, and project management, as well as managed services, including day to day billing operational tasks primarily to its billing and customer care customers. Further, it provides PhonEX-ONE, a call management system that collects, records, and stores call information, which is used by corporations for telecom expense management, call accounting, traffic analysis, and fraud detection. The company offers its products directly, as well as through network equipment vendors and systems integrators, and resellers primarily to communication providers, such as traditional wireline and wireless, voice over IP, broadband IP network operators, LTE operators, cable operators, and mobile virtual network operators. MIND C.T.I. Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Yokne'am Illit, Israel.

Luokung Technology Company Profile

Luokung Technology Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features. The company also offers software development kits and application-programming interfaces, which provide spatial-temporal big data analysis and customized map to software and mobile application developers; and spatial temporal indexing cloud service, a data-level virtualization technology. In addition, it offers information SuperEngine that includes the server engine, which enables to store, manage, and index the spatial temporal big data on the server side; and Web graphics image engine that supports transmission of graphics images, as well as display and edge computing for multi-terminal and cross-platform. Further, the company provides spatial temporal cloud platform that offers cloud services, including data storage, data resource, and platform support services, as well as supports users to aggregate multi-source spatial data, map services, and Internet of Things streaming data. Luokung Technology Corp. has a strategic partnership with Jiangsu Dianyu Information Technology Co., Ltd. to expand mobile commercial big data services in the 5G era. Luokung Technology Corp. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

