Reviewing Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) and Weyco Group (NYSE:WEYS)

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) and Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Delta Apparel has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weyco Group has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Delta Apparel and Weyco Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delta Apparel $431.73 million 0.30 $8.24 million $1.38 13.56 Weyco Group $304.01 million 0.54 $20.88 million N/A N/A

Weyco Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Delta Apparel.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Delta Apparel and Weyco Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delta Apparel 0 0 0 0 N/A Weyco Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Delta Apparel and Weyco Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delta Apparel -3.23% -7.07% -2.53% Weyco Group 3.08% 3.75% 2.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.5% of Delta Apparel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of Weyco Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Delta Apparel shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.0% of Weyco Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Weyco Group beats Delta Apparel on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses. The company also manufactures private label products for branded sportswear companies, trendy regional brands, retailers, and sports licensed apparel marketers; and various types of printed garments and apparels under the DTG2Go brand. In addition, it markets various apparel garments, headwear, and related accessories under the Salt Life and COAST brands, as well as other labels; and active wear apparel garments under the Delta and Soffe brands. Further, the company provides various casual and athletic products for men, women, juniors, youth, and children through various distribution channels and distribution tiers, including department stores, sporting goods and outdoor retailers, specialty stores, boutiques, mid and mass channels, e-retailers, and the U.S. military. Additionally, it sells its products direct-to-consumer on its Websites, as well as through its retail stores. Delta Apparel, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals. It is involved in the wholesale of its products to footwear, department, and specialty stores primarily in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2018, the company had nine brick and mortar retail stores in the United States; and an Internet business. It also has licensing agreements with third parties, who sell its branded apparel, accessories, and specialty footwear in the United States, as well as its footwear in Mexico and certain markets internationally. The company was formerly known as Weyenberg Shoe Manufacturing Company and changed its name to Weyco Group, Inc. in April 1990. Weyco Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1906 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

