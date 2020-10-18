Contrasting Baran Group (OTCMKTS:BRANF) & Tetra Tech (OTCMKTS:TTEK)

Baran Group (OTCMKTS:BRANF) and Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Tetra Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Tetra Tech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Baran Group and Tetra Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baran Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Tetra Tech 0 3 4 0 2.57

Tetra Tech has a consensus target price of $96.80, indicating a potential downside of 10.66%. Given Tetra Tech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tetra Tech is more favorable than Baran Group.

Volatility and Risk

Baran Group has a beta of -6889.7, suggesting that its stock price is 689,070% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tetra Tech has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Baran Group and Tetra Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baran Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tetra Tech $3.11 billion 1.88 $158.67 million $3.17 34.18

Tetra Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Baran Group.

Profitability

This table compares Baran Group and Tetra Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baran Group N/A N/A N/A Tetra Tech 4.56% 18.03% 7.82%

Summary

Tetra Tech beats Baran Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baran Group Company Profile

Baran Group Ltd provides engineering, technology, telecommunication, and construction solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Baran Israel and Baran International. Its solutions include feasibility studies, engineering and design, permitting and validation, construction and site management, procurement and contracting, project management and control, operation and maintenance, turnkey, project financing, and related services. The company also develops artificial intelligence and knowledge management software for use in power generation, utility, mineral, and chemical and fertilizer industries. It serves various industries, such as manufacturing, industrial process, power generation and distribution, petroleum production, water supply, sewerage and hazardous waste treatment, general building, construction, transportation, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Beit Dagan, Israel.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc. provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services. This segment serves federal, state, and local governments, and development agencies in water resources analysis and water management, environmental monitoring, data analytics, government consulting, waste management, and a range of civil infrastructure master planning and engineering design markets. The CIG segment provides early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, feasibility studies and assessments, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services. This segment serves natural resources, energy, and utilities markets, as well as civil infrastructure master planning and engineering design markets. Tetra Tech, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

