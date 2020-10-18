Financial Comparison: Weidai (NYSE:WEI) versus Mitesco (NYSE:MITI)

Weidai (NYSE:WEI) and Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Weidai and Mitesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weidai 7.55% 7.93% 4.23% Mitesco N/A N/A -9,949.81%

Weidai has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitesco has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Weidai and Mitesco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weidai 1 0 0 0 1.00 Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Weidai shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Mitesco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Weidai and Mitesco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weidai $482.27 million 0.12 $36.43 million $0.52 1.63 Mitesco N/A N/A -$3.88 million N/A N/A

Weidai has higher revenue and earnings than Mitesco.

Summary

Weidai beats Mitesco on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weidai

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Mitesco

Mitesco Inc. focuses on developing a portfolio of companies that provide healthcare technology solutions. It intends to develop a suite of offerings aimed at enhancing healthcare throughout the supply chain and to end-users. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Mitesco Inc. in April 2020. Mitesco Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado.

