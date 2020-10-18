Analysts Expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will post $9.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.79 million and the highest is $10.00 million. ReneSola posted sales of $65.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 85%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year sales of $90.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $91.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $109.71 million, with estimates ranging from $100.50 million to $118.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 million. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of ReneSola stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.50 million, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ReneSola has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.39.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

