Brokerages Anticipate Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $700,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will report sales of $700,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150,000.00 and the highest is $1.60 million. Clearside Biomedical reported sales of $140,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $6.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 million to $8.56 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.61 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $26.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 189.40% and a negative net margin of 280.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

CLSD stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.98. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.