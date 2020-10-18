Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Analysts expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to post $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. Juniper Networks also posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year sales of $4.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.93.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $167,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 934,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after buying an additional 482,900 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Barings LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 205.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,767 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $22.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $26.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

