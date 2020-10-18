$2.30 Million in Sales Expected for XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) will report sales of $2.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for XOMA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the lowest is $2.10 million. XOMA reported sales of $8.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 74%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year sales of $5.90 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.95 million, with estimates ranging from $5.10 million to $20.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%.

A number of research analysts have commented on XOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of XOMA in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $70,227.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 1,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.12 per share, for a total transaction of $33,880.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 220,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,639 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOMA. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of XOMA by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in XOMA by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in XOMA during the 1st quarter valued at $652,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in XOMA during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in XOMA during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

XOMA opened at $21.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. XOMA has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $28.85.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

