Scotiabank Boosts Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$25.25

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$25.25 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innergex Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.61.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$26.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.61. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$13.97 and a 12 month high of C$26.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.80.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$150.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$152.30 million. Analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -114.83%.

In related news, Director Ross J. Beaty sold 1,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.70, for a total transaction of C$23,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,349,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,280,395.90.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.