Scotiabank Boosts Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$25.25

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$25.25 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innergex Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.61.
Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$26.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.61. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$13.97 and a 12 month high of C$26.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.80.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -114.83%.
In related news, Director Ross J. Beaty sold 1,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.70, for a total transaction of C$23,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,349,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,280,395.90.
Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.
