MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $309.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will announce sales of $309.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $284.90 million to $323.59 million. MoneyGram International posted sales of $324.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. MoneyGram International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

Shares of MoneyGram International stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. MoneyGram International has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $259.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $491,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MoneyGram International by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 171,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antara Capital LP acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

