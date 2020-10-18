Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will post sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. Graphic Packaging reported sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year sales of $6.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Graphic Packaging.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 9,790.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPK opened at $14.47 on Friday. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graphic Packaging (GPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.